Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $260.21. The company had a trading volume of 349,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,745. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $203.42 and a 52 week high of $273.76. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $258.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.41.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.