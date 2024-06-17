Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Haynes International

Haynes International Price Performance

Haynes International stock opened at $58.14 on Friday. Haynes International has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $60.86. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.67. The company has a market cap of $743.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.52 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Haynes International will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Haynes International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HAYN. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 484.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Haynes International in the first quarter worth about $114,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Haynes International by 67.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Haynes International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haynes International

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.