HBK Investments L P Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,090,000. PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,425,000. SWP Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $614,000. Finally, Slagle Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 113.9% in the fourth quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 50,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,075 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Monday, hitting $64.37. The company had a trading volume of 5,724,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,880,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $64.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average of $58.99.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

