HBK Investments L P Sells 150,000 Shares of Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA)

HBK Investments L P lessened its holdings in Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned about 0.34% of Opera worth $3,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,843,000. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Opera by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 376,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 236,870 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,842,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,652,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opera in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,381,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

OPRA traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.72. 562,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Opera Limited has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $28.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Opera had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $101.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Opera Limited will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Opera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.55%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OPRA. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Opera from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Opera from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th.

Opera Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally. The company offers mobile browser products, such as Opera Mini, Opera browser for Android and iOS, and Opera GX for PCs and Mobile; Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers and Opera GX; Apex Football; Opera VPN Pro; and Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service.

