HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Cabaletta Bio Trading Down 15.1 %

CABA opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $514.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84. Cabaletta Bio has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $26.35.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabaletta Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $147,000.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

