Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Helmerich & Payne

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,868.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Mark W. Smith sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.49, for a total value of $647,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,865,786.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cara M. Hair sold 9,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $398,580.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,540,868.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 514.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 940 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.47. Helmerich & Payne has a one year low of $32.17 and a one year high of $46.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $687.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.