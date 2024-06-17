Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 15th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Price Performance

NASDAQ HCVI opened at $10.58 on Monday. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $11.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,143,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 620,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,474,000 after purchasing an additional 413,849 shares during the period. Flow State Investments L.P. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,136,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,953,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 256,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 130,260 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Company Profile

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial technology sectors in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Zephyr Cove, Nevada.

