Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hexagon Composites ASA (OTCMKTS:HXGCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Hexagon Composites ASA Price Performance
Shares of HXGCF remained flat at $2.99 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.48. Hexagon Composites ASA has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
About Hexagon Composites ASA
