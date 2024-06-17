HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.35 Million

HI (HI) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. HI has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $153,068.97 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00011701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009584 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66,745.67 or 1.00050664 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00012599 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005022 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049916 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $118,343.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.