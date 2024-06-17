Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) PT Raised to $26.00 at Bank of America

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HIMS. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup downgraded Hims & Hers Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HIMS

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

NYSE:HIMS opened at $23.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.56. Hims & Hers Health has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -2,375.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

In other Hims & Hers Health news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 2,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $39,171.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,452.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Harrison Carroll sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 173,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 950,532 shares of company stock worth $16,181,883. Company insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 65,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 281,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers a range of curated prescription and non-prescription health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.