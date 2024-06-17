Howmet Aerospace’s (HWM) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research reissued their sell rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Northcoast Research currently has a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.69.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $78.94 on Friday. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $42.94 and a one year high of $85.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 32,614 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $2,748,055.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,687 shares in the company, valued at $18,342,306.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 81.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 894 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $68,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

