Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HUMDF remained flat at C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. Hua Medicine has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20.
Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hua Medicine (Shanghai)
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hua Medicine (Shanghai) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.