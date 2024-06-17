Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUMDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 337,400 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 432,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:HUMDF remained flat at C$0.20 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. Hua Medicine has a fifty-two week low of C$0.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.20.

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Company Profile

Hua Medicine (Shanghai) Ltd. operates as a drug development company that focuses on therapies for the treatment of diabetes in China. It develops Dorzagliatin or HMS5552, an oral drug for the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes (T2D); and Dorzagliatin in combination with Metformin, Sitagliptin, and Empagliflozin for treatment of T2D.

