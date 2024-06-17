HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,605,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 3,339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
HUMBL Stock Performance
Shares of HMBL stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,223,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,733,594. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.
About HUMBL
