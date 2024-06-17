HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Short Interest Update

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,605,700 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 15th total of 3,339,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,665,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HUMBL Stock Performance

Shares of HMBL stock remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 74,223,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,733,594. HUMBL has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.00.

About HUMBL

HUMBL, Inc, a digital commerce company, operates a platform connects consumers, business, and governments in the digital economy in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Commercial. The company offers HUMBL Wallet, that enables users to have full control of their online identity, digital assets, and digital keys; HUMBL Search Engine that allows customers to search for articles, news, images, video, and other, as well as allows consumers to search for verified merchandise and tickets; HUMBL Tickets, which offers secondary tickets to various of live events; HUMBL Authentics, to pair authenticated buyers and sellers in verified and digital commerce; and HUMBL Social, a user-verified social media platforms.

