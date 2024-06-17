iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,100 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 160.9 days.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF remained flat at $67.10 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.53. iA Financial has a 52 week low of $56.88 and a 52 week high of $69.36.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.