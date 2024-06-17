IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Short Interest Update

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 148,200 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the May 15th total of 167,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.10. 45,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,860. IBEX has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter. IBEX had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 5.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Resource Group International Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IBEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $103,964,000. Circumference Group LLC purchased a new stake in IBEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,842,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IBEX by 341.7% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 282,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 218,679 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IBEX by 20.9% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,238,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,139,000 after buying an additional 214,484 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IBEX by 60.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 343,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after buying an additional 128,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on IBEX from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

