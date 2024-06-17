Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Short Interest Up 29.2% in May

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,680,000 shares, a growth of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 5,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 699,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 13.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Immunocore Stock Performance

Shares of IMCR stock traded down $1.01 on Monday, hitting $37.45. 169,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,736. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.84. Immunocore has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $76.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.57.

Get Immunocore alerts:

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.72 million. Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 16.54% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Immunocore will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

Get Our Latest Report on IMCR

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RTW Investments LP lifted its holdings in Immunocore by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 6,096,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,402,000 after purchasing an additional 66,754 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,312,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,638,000 after buying an additional 399,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Immunocore by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,136,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,870,000 after acquiring an additional 90,116 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in Immunocore by 4,817.1% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 976,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,684,000 after acquiring an additional 956,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP grew its position in Immunocore by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 906,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,072,000 after acquiring an additional 438,946 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.