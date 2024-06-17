Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $238,000.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,629,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Inari Medical Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $45.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day moving average of $51.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.49 and a beta of 1.02. Inari Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.73 and a twelve month high of $71.85.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $143.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.32 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 4.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Inari Medical by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 10.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 113,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Inari Medical by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,163,000 after acquiring an additional 14,728 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Inari Medical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on NARI shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Inari Medical from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NARI

Inari Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy devices and accessories for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; FlowTriever system, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases; InThrill system to treat small vessel thrombosis; and LimFlow system for patients who have chronic limb-threatening ischemia with no suitable endovascular or surgical revascularization options and risk of major amputation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.