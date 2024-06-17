Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:ICHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ICHBF remained flat at $11.36 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.36 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62. Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $11.36.

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Industrias CH, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and processing of steel in Mexico and North America. It provides commercial and structural steel products, rebars, steel wires and derivates, special bars, steel pipes and tubes, billets, and blooms. The company was founded in 1934 and is based in Tlalnepantla de Baz, Mexico.

