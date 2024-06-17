Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,870,000 shares, a drop of 12.6% from the May 15th total of 2,140,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 384,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.94. 230,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 443,948. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $14.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.23). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 16,238.91% and a negative return on equity of 88.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.92) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inovio Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on INO

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 344.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 148,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 114,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,482,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 12,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.