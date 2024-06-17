Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 3,117 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 3,117 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.36 per share, with a total value of 44,760.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,617 shares in the company, valued at 367,860.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance
NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 4.78. 121,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.73 and a 52-week high of 13.07.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.
