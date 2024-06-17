Insider Buying: NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider Buys 3,117 Shares of Stock

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Free Report) insider James D. Dondero purchased 3,117 shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.36 per share, with a total value of 44,760.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,617 shares in the company, valued at 367,860.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Price Performance

NYSE:NXDT traded down 0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting 4.78. 121,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is 6.58. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52-week low of 4.73 and a 52-week high of 13.07.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXDT. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 16.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 286,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after buying an additional 40,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,235,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 111,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

