Insider Buying: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Buys 334,461 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 334,461 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,060,653 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $63,204,312.27.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 765,899 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.28 per share, with a total value of $46,168,391.72.

On Monday, June 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 584,550 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.26 per share, with a total value of $35,224,983.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,386,844 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.67 per share, with a total value of $82,752,981.48.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $31,329,315.00.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE OXY traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $60.21. 7,714,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,960,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.92 and its 200 day moving average is $61.43. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The company's revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1,279.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 231,899 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 215,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $763,000. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

