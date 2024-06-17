Insider Buying: Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Purchases $37,720.20 in Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella purchased 7,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $37,720.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,138,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,380,526.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 2,735 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $13,401.50.

On Monday, June 10th, Roberto Marco Sella purchased 15,104 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $73,858.56.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,045 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,220.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella bought 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $38,174.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella purchased 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.07 per share, with a total value of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD opened at $5.08 on Monday. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $15.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Offerpad Solutions had a negative return on equity of 69.44% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $285.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OPAD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Offerpad Solutions

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

About Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

