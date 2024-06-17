Insider Buying: PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Acquires $17,894,824.00 in Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 403,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 15,286,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,091,307.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PBF Energy alerts:

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $43.96 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.54. PBF Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.63 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.63.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PBF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on PBF Energy from $39.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.18.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBF

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 139.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 60,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 35,117 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in PBF Energy by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its stake in PBF Energy by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,111 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 91.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,420,000 after acquiring an additional 431,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.