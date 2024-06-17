Insider Selling: Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Sells 10,347 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($32,939.64).
LON:CRST traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 248.20 ($3.16). The company had a trading volume of 2,124,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.90. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £637.68 million, a PE ratio of 3,571.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 24,285.71%.
Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.
