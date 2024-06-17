Insider Selling: Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST) Insider Sells 10,347 Shares of Stock

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc (LON:CRST – Get Free Report) insider Martyn Clark sold 10,347 shares of Crest Nicholson stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.18), for a total value of £25,867.50 ($32,939.64).

Crest Nicholson Price Performance

LON:CRST traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.22) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 248.20 ($3.16). The company had a trading volume of 2,124,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,712. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 211.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 209.90. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc has a one year low of GBX 152.70 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 255 ($3.25). The firm has a market capitalization of £637.68 million, a PE ratio of 3,571.43, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Crest Nicholson’s payout ratio is 24,285.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Crest Nicholson from GBX 160 ($2.04) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 237 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.57) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Friday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc engages in building residential homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and commercial properties. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.