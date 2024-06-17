Insider Selling: Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Director Sells $18,376.98 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 7,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $18,376.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,173.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Evolv Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.30.
Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
EVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.
Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.
