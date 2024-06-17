Insider Selling: Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Director Sells $18,376.98 in Stock

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) Director Merline Saintil sold 7,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $18,376.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 81,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,173.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Evolv Technologies Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Evolv Technologies stock opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $8.30.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. The company had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital downgraded Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

