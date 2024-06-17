Insider Selling: Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Sells $670,810.00 in Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $670,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,737,505.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.15 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.62. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $102.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Exponent’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exponent

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exponent during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 866.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 293.7% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

