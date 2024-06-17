Insider Selling: Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CFO Sells $52,833.96 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,833.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,053 shares in the company, valued at $481,166.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Immersion Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ IMMR opened at $10.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.48. Immersion Co. has a 52 week low of $5.94 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58.

Get Immersion alerts:

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $43.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.94 million. Immersion had a net margin of 62.74% and a return on equity of 24.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Immersion Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Immersion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immersion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Immersion’s payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Immersion in the 1st quarter worth about $1,285,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Immersion by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 99,853 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immersion in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Immersion during the 1st quarter valued at $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IMMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Immersion in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Immersion

About Immersion

(Get Free Report)

Immersion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, design, development, and licensing of haptic technologies that allow people to use their sense of touch to engage with and experience various digital products in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides technology, patent, and combined licenses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.