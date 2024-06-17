Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sells $75,800.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
indie Semiconductor Stock Performance
NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.
indie Semiconductor Company Profile
indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.
