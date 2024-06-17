Insider Selling: indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) Director Sells $75,800.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INDI opened at $7.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.13). indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. The company had revenue of $52.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDI. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 4,346.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,484,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,041,000 after buying an additional 1,451,308 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,612,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 408,936 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in indie Semiconductor by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,060,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,040,000 after purchasing an additional 867,180 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 519,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 158,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 176.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 981,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 626,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of indie Semiconductor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

