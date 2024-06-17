Insider Selling: Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) COO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) COO Donald F. Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $176,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 648,411 shares in the company, valued at $22,934,297.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.72. 329,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.77 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $37.01. Intapp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.36 and a 1-year high of $50.46.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Intapp had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 9.08%. Research analysts forecast that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 218.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 164.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 81,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intapp by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Intapp from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.13.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

