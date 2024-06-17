Insider Selling: JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) CRO Sells $1,180,042.08 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) CRO Tali Notman sold 34,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $1,180,042.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,984,794.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tali Notman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Tali Notman sold 6,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $255,600.00.

JFrog Stock Down 0.9 %

JFrog stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.92. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.38 and a 12 month high of $48.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.62 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $100.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.63 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. On average, analysts expect that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in JFrog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JFrog by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in JFrog by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FROG. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on JFrog from $36.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

