Insider Selling: Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) VP Sells 579 Shares of Stock

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) VP John Wayne Witt sold 579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $14,110.23. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,618.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kennametal Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $23.77 on Monday. Kennametal Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.08 and a twelve month high of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Kennametal had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Kennametal by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,910,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,465,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kennametal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,416,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,914,000 after purchasing an additional 38,358 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kennametal by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,240,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,371,000 after purchasing an additional 305,542 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kennametal by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,214,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,332,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 1,186.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 890,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,954,000 after buying an additional 820,864 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KMT. StockNews.com upgraded Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kennametal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.17.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

