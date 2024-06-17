Insider Selling: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Senior Officer Sells 21,153 Shares of Stock

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Asha Hotchandani (Bakshani) sold 21,153 shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.24, for a total value of C$428,149.41.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:LSPD opened at C$20.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 2.67. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a twelve month low of C$16.94 and a twelve month high of C$28.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LSPD. CIBC upgraded Lightspeed Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.50.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

