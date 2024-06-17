Insider Selling: Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) CEO Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,500 shares of Maplebear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $84,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,992,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,372,071.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Fidji Simo sold 6,000 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $190,920.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Fidji Simo sold 3,236 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $113,551.24.

On Monday, April 29th, Fidji Simo sold 13,206 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $461,285.58.

On Tuesday, March 26th, Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $789,745.00.

On Wednesday, March 20th, Fidji Simo sold 82,461 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.07, for a total transaction of $3,139,290.27.

NASDAQ CART opened at $32.64 on Monday. Maplebear Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.08 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Maplebear by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Maplebear during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CART. Macquarie assumed coverage on Maplebear in a report on Monday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Maplebear in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Maplebear in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Maplebear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Maplebear from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website. It also provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in San Francisco, California.

