Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$158,511.00.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$138,644.87.

On Friday, May 31st, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$37,957.26.

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

TSE OLA traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$5.31. 266,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,725. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orla Mining last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of C$90.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

