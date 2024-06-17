Insider Selling: Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.28, for a total transaction of C$158,511.00.
John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 12th, John Andrew Cormier sold 25,100 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$138,644.87.
- On Friday, May 31st, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$58,500.00.
- On Wednesday, May 29th, John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$37,957.26.
- On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.
- On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.
- On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00.
- On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55.
Orla Mining Stock Performance
TSE OLA traded down C$0.07 on Monday, reaching C$5.31. 266,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,725. The firm has a market cap of C$1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.92 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.90. Orla Mining Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 5.68.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orla Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.
About Orla Mining
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.
