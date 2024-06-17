Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CFO Sells $326,550.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) CFO Pete Godbole sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $326,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,274.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Pete Godbole also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Smartsheet alerts:

On Wednesday, May 15th, Pete Godbole sold 5,202 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.92, for a total transaction of $218,067.84.

On Thursday, April 11th, Pete Godbole sold 10,129 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $391,688.43.

Smartsheet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SMAR opened at $41.78 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.39 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet Inc has a 12-month low of $35.52 and a 12-month high of $49.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Smartsheet from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SMAR

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Smartsheet

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,879,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 256.9% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,294,000 after purchasing an additional 109,786 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,287,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.