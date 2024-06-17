Insider Selling: Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) President Sells $1,004,040.00 in Stock

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Free Report) President Jeff Dyke sold 16,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,004,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 817,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,065,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeff Dyke also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

On Tuesday, May 28th, Jeff Dyke sold 15,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00.

Sonic Automotive Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SAH opened at $56.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.13. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $64.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.71.

Sonic Automotive Dividend Announcement

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 1.21%. Sonic Automotive’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 35,366.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonic Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 46.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAH. Bank of America raised Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SAH

About Sonic Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in three segments, Franchised Dealerships, EchoPark, and Powersports. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.