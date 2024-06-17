Insider Selling: Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) EVP Sells $65,700.00 in Stock

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Chillura also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Joseph Chillura sold 25,000 shares of Valley National Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total transaction of $185,750.00.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.49 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $8.58.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $890.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,625,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,492,000 after purchasing an additional 198,236 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,889,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,800 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,025,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,499,000 after acquiring an additional 920,140 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,294,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,361,000 after purchasing an additional 259,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,093,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,314,000 after buying an additional 161,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLY shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.89.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

