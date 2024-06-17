inSure DeFi (SURE) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $715,933.28

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Over the last week, inSure DeFi has traded up 11.2% against the dollar. One inSure DeFi token can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $159.15 million and $715,933.28 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00011763 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009518 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,984.64 or 0.99994922 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012382 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00004988 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00087151 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000049 BTC.

inSure DeFi Profile

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for inSure DeFi is insureteam.medium.com.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00599094 USD and is down -5.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 44 active market(s) with $504,163.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade inSure DeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

