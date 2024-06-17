Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading Down 0.9%

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.18 and last traded at $30.18. Approximately 5,851,879 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 46,862,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. UBS Group boosted their target price on Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,655,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,934,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $104,315,000 after purchasing an additional 340,779 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,870,546 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $315,348,000 after purchasing an additional 409,177 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Intel by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

