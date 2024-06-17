Internet Computer (ICP) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $4.21 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for $9.05 or 0.00013554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $4.21 billion and $96.12 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.15 or 0.00043646 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00010703 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00004603 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer (CRYPTO:ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 519,940,439 tokens and its circulating supply is 465,315,886 tokens. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

