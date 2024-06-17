Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.

Invesco Bond Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 18.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Invesco Bond Fund alerts:

Invesco Bond Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:VBF opened at $16.09 on Monday. Invesco Bond Fund has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.58.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.