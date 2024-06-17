Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,187. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1337 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 570.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.