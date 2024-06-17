Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a decline of 15.7% from the May 15th total of 223,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
NASDAQ:BSJQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 75,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,187. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a $0.1337 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th.
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
