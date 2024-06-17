Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 21.7% from the May 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $169,000.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PKW traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.14. The company had a trading volume of 5,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,613. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.76. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $84.19 and a 52-week high of $108.33.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

