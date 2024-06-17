Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0646 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VCV opened at $10.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.78. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $10.44.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.