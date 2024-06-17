Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Sets New 12-Month High at $43.11

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.11 and last traded at $43.11, with a volume of 15361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.69.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of $668.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,492,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,496,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,013,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 346.4% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 48,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,360,000.

About Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

