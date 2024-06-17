Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 267,800 shares, a decline of 20.6% from the May 15th total of 337,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBWD. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000.

Get Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF alerts:

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $15.09. 106,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,768. The firm has a market cap of $370.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $15.34. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $16.84.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.1549 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.