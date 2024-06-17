Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $189.80 and last traded at $189.57. Approximately 31,600 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 71% from the average daily volume of 18,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $188.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 481.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 327,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,993,000 after buying an additional 270,763 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 397.3% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 75,106 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 812.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,532,000 after buying an additional 63,553 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 367.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,895,000 after buying an additional 45,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,298,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

