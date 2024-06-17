Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 95,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.50.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.91%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,400.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.24% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

(Get Free Report)

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.