Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) Short Interest Up 28.1% in May

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, an increase of 28.1% from the May 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ICMB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.45. The company had a trading volume of 95,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,770. The company has a market capitalization of $49.68 million, a PE ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $4.50.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 million. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS.
Investcorp Credit Management BDC Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Credit Management BDC
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Free Report) by 255.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,006 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.24% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 7.76% of the company’s stock.
About Investcorp Credit Management BDC
Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Investcorp Credit Management BDC
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.