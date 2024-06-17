iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $46.20

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.20 and last traded at $46.34, with a volume of 89510 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.30.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.23.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
