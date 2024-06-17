iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTI. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ IBTI traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.84. The company had a trading volume of 32,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,562. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.89. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $21.21 and a 12 month high of $22.32.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0746 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.